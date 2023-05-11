Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Larissa
77
Municipality of Larissa
77
Chalkida
69
demos chalkideon
69
Leptokarya
55
Nea Palatia
17
Litochoro
13
Eretria
11
Cottage To archive
130 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
Cottage 6 rooms in Lihada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Lihada, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The ow…
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 5 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ritsona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 rooms in Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Seta, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loukisia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room cottage in Seta, Greece
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…

