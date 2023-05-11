UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Larissa
77
Municipality of Larissa
77
Leptokarya
55
Nea Palatia
17
Litochoro
13
Eretria
11
demos istiaias-aidepsou
8
Platamonas
8
South Pilio Municipality
6
demos amphikleias - elateias
5
demos delphon
5
Municipality of Thiva
5
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
5
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
4
demotike enoteta arachobes
4
Municipality of Tanagra
4
Volos Municipality
4
Amarynthos
3
demos doridos
3
Municipal Unit of Thebes
3
Show more
Show less
135 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6
3
3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7
2
3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7
2
2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5
2
2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4
1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
6
2
2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3
1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4
4
2
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5
2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6
2
1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11
4
3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
4
1
1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11
5
1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6
3
1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
4
2
2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
6
3
1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8
4
1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9
3
1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3
2
2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3
2
2
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pili, Greece
4
1
1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6
3
1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6
2
2
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4
2
2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 rooms
Gouves, Greece
4
3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannitsou, Greece
3
1
1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
2
1
1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6
3
1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6
2
1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
1
1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
