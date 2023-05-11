Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 rooms in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ritsona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pili, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 rooms in Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

