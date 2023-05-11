Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Larissa
47
Municipality of Larissa
47
Chalkida
23
demos chalkideon
23
Leptokarya
21
Litochoro
19
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
6
Nea Palatia
5
1 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
For sale duplex of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the semi-bas…
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale duplex of 83 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
3 room apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 75,000
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 55,000
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
3 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
2 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 2/1
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
1 room apartment in Skala Oropou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 53,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
2 room apartment in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 145,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
4 room apartment in Limni, Greece
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 75,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
1 room apartment in Agios Loukas, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Loukas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 55,650
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
2 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartment in ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Seta, Greece
2 room apartment
Seta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the g…
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartment in Fylla, Greece
2 room apartment
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 155,000
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
4 room apartment in Panorama, Greece
4 room apartment
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
4 room apartment in demos chalkideon, Greece
4 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor -1/1
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Akti, Greece
2 room apartment
Akti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
1 room apartment in Akti, Greece
1 room apartment
Akti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
1 room apartment in Eretria, Greece
1 room apartment
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
2 room apartment in Edipsos, Greece
2 room apartment
Edipsos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 200,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
2 room apartment in Nea Palatia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 136,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

