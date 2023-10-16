Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€290,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
€170,000
2 room apartment in Elassona Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is located in a popular village named Metamorfosi which is famous with its pic…
€115,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
€240,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 5…
€135,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
2 room apartment with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€95,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the semi-bas…
€115,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1406 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the…
€3,00M
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€120,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€75,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannota, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannota, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€150,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
4 room apartment with mountain view in Litochoro, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€89,900
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€310,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€370,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.& nbsp; in the 1st. Floor.& …
€100,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€145,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limni, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€133,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesochori, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€130,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€100,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€160,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€265,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Ionia, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€150,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€100,000

