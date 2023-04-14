Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly

Residential properties for sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
149
Municipality of Larissa
149
Leptokarya
88
Litochoro
39
South Pilio Municipality
13
Volos Municipality
11
Platamonas
10
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
7
190 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhousein Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room apartmentin Platamonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale Apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms -1/1 Floor
€ 19,000
For sale Apartment of 25 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
3 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartmentin Giannota, Greece
4 room apartment
Giannota, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartmentin Zagora, Greece
4 room apartment
Zagora, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the ground …
4 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
4 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 5 roomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 0-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
1 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 38 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Ksorychti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor c…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
103 m²
€ 150,000
Cottage 5 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 2 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room housein Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
2 room house
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 140,000
Traditional house just 100m from the main square. Completely renovated in 2018: installation…

