Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Thessaly
Residential properties for sale in Thessaly, Greece
190 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale Apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
-1/1 Floor
€ 19,000
For sale Apartment of 25 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartment
Giannota, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartment
Zagora, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the ground …
4 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 5 rooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 0-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 38 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
103 m²
€ 150,000
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 2 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room house
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 140,000
Traditional house just 100m from the main square. Completely renovated in 2018: installation…
