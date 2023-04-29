Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Neo Rysio
18
Plagiari
9
Trilofos
8
Drymos
6
Peraia
5
Epanomi
3
Nea Kallikratia
3
Pentalofos
3
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
Villa Villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villa in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villa in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Raidestos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale, detached house of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5,500 square meters, in Neo Rysi…
Villa Villa in triadi, Greece
Villa Villa
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Sold unfinished three-storey building in a suburb of the city of Thessaloniki. Plot of 4000 …
Villa 6 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villa in Kitros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kitros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,065,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 5 room villa in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 4 bedro…
Villa 4 room villa in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 362 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa in Kavallari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kavallari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villa in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kardia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one bedro…
Villa 5 room villa in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 9 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
14 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 6 bed…
Villa 6 room villa in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 5 room villa in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
Villa 5 room villa in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 2 room villa in Peristera, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Peristera, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
Villa 5 room villa in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in triadi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 b…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
Villa 5 room villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Makrigialos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go