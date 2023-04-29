Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Neo Rysio
18
Plagiari
9
Trilofos
8
Drymos
6
Peraia
5
Epanomi
3
Nea Kallikratia
3
Pentalofos
3
41 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villa in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 4 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Raidestos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale, detached house of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5,500 square meters, in Neo Rysi…
Villa 6 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villa in Kitros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kitros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,065,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 5 room villa in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 4 bedro…
Villa 4 room villa in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 3 room villa in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villa in Lakkia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Lakkia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 318 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villa in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villa in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
Villa Villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa Villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale villa of 240 sq.m in the suburban village of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of 3 …
Villa 5 room villa in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villa in Souroti, Greece
Villa Villa
Souroti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale villa of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the mo…
Villa 9 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
14 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 6 bed…
Villa 5 room villa in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 3 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 373,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 2 room villa in Peristera, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Peristera, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in triadi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 b…
Villa 5 room villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Makrigialos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa in Peraia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villa in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…

