Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Trilofos
19
Epanomi
15
Plagiari
13
Neo Rysio
10
Peraia
7
Drymos
6
Pentalofos
6
Nea Kallikratia
5
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 335,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
Townhouse 6 rooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Souroti, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale two townhouse under construction, area 240sq.m each, a suburb of Thessaloniki. The …
3 room townhouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
We offer for sale a two storey maisonette of 190 sq.m in the suburbs of Thesssaloniki. The 1…
3 room townhouse in Nea Gonia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Gonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhouse in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neochorouda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go