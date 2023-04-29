Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Trilofos
19
Epanomi
15
Plagiari
13
Neo Rysio
10
Peraia
7
Drymos
6
Pentalofos
6
Nea Kallikratia
5
47 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
3 room townhouse in Lakkoma, Greece
3 room townhouse
Lakkoma, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Townhouse 5 rooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room townhouse in Kavallari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavallari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Townhouse in Pentalofos, Greece
Townhouse
Pentalofos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 83,750
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 4
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room townhouse in Drymos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Drymos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Kato Scholari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Nea Gonia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Gonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 228 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhouse in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in rodokepos, Greece
3 room townhouse
rodokepos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…

