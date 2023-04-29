Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Trilofos
94
Neo Rysio
76
Nea Kallikratia
64
Epanomi
53
Nea Triglia
51
Plagiari
45
Neoi Epivates
41
Drymos
38
102 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 345 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 345 m2, 4 Levels…
5 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 330 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Epektasi SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Leve…
5 room apartment in triadi, Greece
5 room apartment
triadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 690 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Center SALE Apartment 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 690 m2, Base…
4 room house in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
4 Number of rooms 287 m² -1 Floor
€ 595,000
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
3 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 198 m² -1 Floor
€ 585,000
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 198 m2, 3 Levels…
4 room house in Sozopoli, Greece
4 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Sozopoli SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Leve…
4 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
4 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 9 Floor
€ 750,000
4 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 225 m² 1 Floor
€ 470,000
5 room house in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 430 m² -1 Floor
€ 990,000
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
4 room house in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 480 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 156 m² 1 Floor
€ 400,000
Center SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 1st …
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 370 m² -1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
4 room house in Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 324 m² -1 Floor
€ 320,000
Agios Pavlos SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 324 m2, 3 …
3 room house in triadi, Greece
3 room house
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC A…
9 room house in Tagarades, Greece
9 room house
Tagarades, Greece
10 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,800,000
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
4 room house in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
4 Number of rooms 220 m² -1 Floor
€ 520,000
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 437 m² -1 Floor
€ 650,000
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 219 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
5 room house in Trilofos, Greece
5 room house
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Center SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 500 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Wa…
3 room house in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 Number of rooms 190 m² -1 Floor
€ 393,000
3 room house in Kardia, Greece
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 330,000
Neo Risio SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Lev…
6 room house in Kardia, Greece
6 room house
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 330 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
Kardia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels…
3 room house in Peristera, Greece
3 room house
Peristera, Greece
3 Number of rooms 210 m² -1 Floor
€ 530,000
Lakkia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Levels…
3 room house in Kardia, Greece
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 540 m² -1 Floor
€ 690,000
6 room house in Trilofos, Greece
6 room house
Trilofos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 310 m² -1 Floor
€ 500,000
Trilofo SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 310 m2, 3 Level…

