Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Nea Kallikratia
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in triadi, Greece
1 room studio apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 46 m²
€ 106,000
Property Code: HPS3647 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €106.000 . This 46 sq. m. Stu…
1 room studio apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 23 m²
€ 47,000
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir