Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Trilofos
94
Neo Rysio
76
Nea Kallikratia
64
Epanomi
53
Nea Triglia
51
Plagiari
45
Neoi Epivates
41
Drymos
38
298 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
1 room apartment in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
1 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
1 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
4 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
4 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
1 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
1 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first fl…
1 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
2 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
Townhouse 6 rooms in triadi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 8/1 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
8 room apartment in Trilofos, Greece
8 room apartment
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Two floor apartments, of 76 sq.m. each, located in a prime spot of Kalamaria, are for sale. …
5 room house in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 430 m² -1 Floor
€ 990,000
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
4 room house in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 480 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 370 m² -1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
4 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 270 m² -1 Floor
€ 520,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 27…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
5 room apartment in Kardia, Greece
5 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale apartment of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

