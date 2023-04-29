UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Trilofos
94
Neo Rysio
76
Nea Kallikratia
64
Epanomi
53
Nea Triglia
51
Plagiari
45
Neoi Epivates
41
Drymos
38
Peraia
36
Agia Triada
33
Nea Michaniona
29
Vasilika
24
Pentalofos
21
Langadas
11
Lagyna
9
Liti
6
Assiros
1
Zagkliveri
1
254 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
2 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room townhouse
Lakkoma, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 409 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
6 room apartment
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
5 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale apartment of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
