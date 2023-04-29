Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Trilofos
94
Neo Rysio
76
Nea Kallikratia
64
Epanomi
53
Nea Triglia
51
Plagiari
45
Neoi Epivates
41
Drymos
38
254 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mesimeri, Greece
3 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room Cottage in Profitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
2 room apartment in Mesimeri, Greece
2 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room townhouse in Lakkoma, Greece
3 room townhouse
Lakkoma, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room cottage in Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 409 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in triadi, Greece
3 room cottage
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
6 room apartment in Melissochori, Greece
6 room apartment
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
5 room apartment in Kardia, Greece
5 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale apartment of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …

