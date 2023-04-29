UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
House
Clear all
94 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
345 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 345 m2, 4 Levels…
5 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
330 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Epektasi SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Leve…
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
287 m²
-1 Floor
€ 595,000
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
198 m²
-1 Floor
€ 585,000
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 198 m2, 3 Levels…
4 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Sozopoli SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Leve…
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
9 Floor
€ 750,000
4 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
225 m²
1 Floor
€ 470,000
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
430 m²
-1 Floor
€ 990,000
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
480 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
1 Floor
€ 400,000
Center SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 1st …
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms
370 m²
-1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
4 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
324 m²
-1 Floor
€ 320,000
Agios Pavlos SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 324 m2, 3 …
3 room house
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC A…
9 room house
Tagarades, Greece
10 Number of rooms
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,800,000
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
-1 Floor
€ 520,000
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
437 m²
-1 Floor
€ 650,000
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
219 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
5 room house
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Center SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 500 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Wa…
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 Number of rooms
190 m²
-1 Floor
€ 393,000
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 330,000
Neo Risio SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Lev…
6 room house
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
330 m²
-1 Floor
€ 800,000
Kardia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels…
3 room house
Peristera, Greece
3 Number of rooms
210 m²
-1 Floor
€ 530,000
Lakkia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Levels…
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
540 m²
-1 Floor
€ 690,000
6 room house
Trilofos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
310 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Trilofo SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 310 m2, 3 Level…
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
380 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Epektasi SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 380 m2, 2 Leve…
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
380 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Epektasi SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 380 m2, 2 Leve…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
