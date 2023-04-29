Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

3 room townhouse in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
Townhouse 6 rooms in triadi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
5 room house in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 430 m² -1 Floor
€ 990,000
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
4 room house in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 480 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 370 m² -1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
Villa Villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Cottage 5 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in oikismos geoponika, Greece
3 room cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
1 room Cottage in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room Cottage
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

