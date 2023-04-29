UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Trilofos
75
Neo Rysio
68
Epanomi
42
Plagiari
38
Nea Kallikratia
36
Drymos
33
Nea Triglia
32
Peraia
26
Agia Triada
23
Vasilika
22
Neoi Epivates
20
Nea Michaniona
17
Pentalofos
15
Lagyna
8
Langadas
6
Liti
3
Assiros
1
Zagkliveri
1
House
Clear all
224 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
Townhouse 6 rooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
430 m²
-1 Floor
€ 990,000
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
480 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms
370 m²
-1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
1 room Cottage
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
