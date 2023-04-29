UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Houses
Houses for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Trilofos
75
Neo Rysio
68
Epanomi
42
Plagiari
38
Nea Kallikratia
36
Drymos
33
Nea Triglia
32
Peraia
26
Agia Triada
23
Vasilika
22
Neoi Epivates
20
Nea Michaniona
17
Pentalofos
15
Lagyna
8
Langadas
6
Liti
3
Assiros
1
Zagkliveri
1
Show more
Show less
4 room house
triadi, Greece
1 bath
180 m²
€ 440,000
Property Code: HPS3925 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €440.000 . This 180 sq. m. Hou…
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 134,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath
332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
3 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
2 bath
110 m²
€ 215,000
The maisonettes are located in Sozopoli village only 250 meters from the great sandy beach. …
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
4 room house
Trilofos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
380 m²
-1 Floor
€ 800,000
Trilofo SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 380 m2, 3 Level…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
-1 Floor
€ 460,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Le…
3 room house
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
155 m²
2 Floor
€ 350,000
Center SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 155 m2, 2 Le…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
2 Floor
€ 390,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 175 m2, 2 Le…
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
105 m²
€ 150,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
71 m²
€ 125,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
71 m²
€ 135,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
This maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Kallikratia village 200 meters to the sea and…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
138 m²
-1 Floor
€ 370,000
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 138 m2, 3 Levels, Und…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
345 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 345 m2, 4 Levels…
