Houses for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
1 bath 180 m²
€ 440,000
Property Code: HPS3925 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €440.000 . This 180 sq. m. Hou…
3 room townhouse in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 134,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath 332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
3 room house in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
3 room house in Sozopoli, Greece
3 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
2 bath 110 m²
€ 215,000
The maisonettes are located in Sozopoli village only 250 meters from the great sandy beach. …
Townhouse in Nea Triglia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
4 room house in Trilofos, Greece
4 room house
Trilofos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 380 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
Trilofo SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 380 m2, 3 Level…
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 210 m² -1 Floor
€ 460,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Le…
3 room house in triadi, Greece
3 room house
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 155 m² 2 Floor
€ 350,000
Center SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 155 m2, 2 Le…
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 175 m² 2 Floor
€ 390,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 175 m2, 2 Le…
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 71 m²
€ 125,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 71 m²
€ 135,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
This maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Kallikratia village 200 meters to the sea and…
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 138 m² -1 Floor
€ 370,000
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 138 m2, 3 Levels, Und…
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 345 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 345 m2, 4 Levels…

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

