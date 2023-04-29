Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Trilofos
33
Neo Rysio
27
Epanomi
22
Drymos
16
Agia Triada
15
Nea Triglia
15
Plagiari
13
Vasilika
13
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
3 room cottage in Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in triadi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir