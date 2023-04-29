UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Cottages
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Trilofos
33
Neo Rysio
27
Epanomi
22
Drymos
16
Agia Triada
15
Nea Triglia
15
Plagiari
13
Vasilika
13
Nea Kallikratia
12
Nea Michaniona
12
Neoi Epivates
11
Peraia
11
Pentalofos
6
Langadas
5
Lagyna
4
Liti
2
Assiros
1
Zagkliveri
1
Show more
Show less
128 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
1 room Cottage
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
3 room cottage
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 3…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
3 room cottage
Kitros, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 69,900
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
