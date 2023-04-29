Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room Cottage in Profitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room cottage in Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 409 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in triadi, Greece
3 room cottage
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 5 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale 3-storey house of 321 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottage in Mesimeri, Greece
1 room Cottage
Mesimeri, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 7 bedrooms in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottage in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

