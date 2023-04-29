Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

5 room apartment in triadi, Greece
5 room apartment
triadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 690 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Center SALE Apartment 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 690 m2, Base…
3 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
4 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
4 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
2 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
1 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
4 room apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 room apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…

