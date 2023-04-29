Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Nea Kallikratia
28
Neoi Epivates
21
Nea Triglia
19
Trilofos
19
Nea Michaniona
12
Epanomi
11
Agia Triada
10
Peraia
10
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
74 properties total found
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
1 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
1 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
4 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
4 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
1 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
1 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
1 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
2 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 8/1 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
8 room apartment in Trilofos, Greece
8 room apartment
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Two floor apartments, of 76 sq.m. each, located in a prime spot of Kalamaria, are for sale. …
4 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 270 m² -1 Floor
€ 520,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 27…
5 room apartment in Kardia, Greece
5 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale apartment of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale duplex of 88 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the ground floor an…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 5/1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 290,000
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 460,000
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
2 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 7/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale under construction apartment of 151 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir