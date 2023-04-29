Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mesimeri, Greece
3 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
2 room apartment in Mesimeri, Greece
2 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
6 room apartment in Melissochori, Greece
6 room apartment
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
5 room apartment in Kardia, Greece
5 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale apartment of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 290,000
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
2 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment in Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Raidestos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
2 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
1 room apartment in oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale apartment of 23 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
3 room apartment in Makrigialos, Greece
3 room apartment
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 127,000
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
3 room apartment in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room apartment
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on t…
2 room apartment in Nea Kerasia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…

