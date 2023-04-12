UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,480,000
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Villa Villa
Nea Silata, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Villa 9 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
A beautifully furnished villa in walking distance from the sea. Location of the house is per…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
A beautiful villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki with a picturesque view to Thermaiko …
Villa Villa
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,100,000
Villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of three floors. On the groun…
Villa 9 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of the three-level villa is …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 6 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa
Perivolaki, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,065,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 6 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. consists of 6 bedro…
Villa Villa
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 4 be…
Villa Villa
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
Villa Villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale villa of 240 sq.m in the suburban village of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of 3 …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavallari, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
