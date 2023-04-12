Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thessaloniki
94
Thessaloniki
93
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
31
Neo Rysio
18
Panorama Municipal Unit
17
Plagiari
9
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
8
Trilofos
8
66 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa Villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa Villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,480,000
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
Villa 5 room villain Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa 6 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Kardia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villain Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villain Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Raidestos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale, detached house of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5,500 square meters, in Neo Rysi…
Villa Villain triadi, Greece
Villa Villa
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Sold unfinished three-storey building in a suburb of the city of Thessaloniki. Plot of 4000 …
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 6 room villain Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villain Kitros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kitros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villain Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,065,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villain demos thermes, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
demos thermes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 room villain Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 5 room villain Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 4 bedro…
Villa 4 room villain Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villain Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. consists of 6 bedro…
Villa 4 room villain Trilofos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 362 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villain Exohi, Greece
Villa Villa
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 5 room villain Asvestochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Asvestochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…

