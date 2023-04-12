Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Plagiari
9
Drymos
7
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
Agios Athanasios
5
Chalcedon
5
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
5
Peraia
5
Asvestochori
3
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
133 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Villa 6 room villain Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kardia, Greece
3 bath 505 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3730 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €550.000 . This 505 sq. m. furni…
Villa 4 room villain Trilofos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Trilofos, Greece
1 bath 380 m²
€ 800,000
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €800.000 . This 380 sq. m. furn…
Villa 4 room villain Sozopoli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sozopoli, Greece
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Property Code: HPS3596 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for €1.300.000 . This 250 s…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa Villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bath 330 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: HPS3207 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Epektasi for €1.100.000 . This 330 sq. m. f…
Villa 3 room villain Tagarades, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
1 bath 190 m²
€ 393,000
Property Code: HPS3020 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €393.000 . This 190 sq. m. f…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,480,000
Property Code: HPS2984 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.480.0…
Villa 4 room villain triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
2 bath 219 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS2970 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €750.000 . This 219 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 room villain Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
2 bath 220 m²
€ 520,000
Property Code: HPS2822 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €520.000. This 220 sq. m. Vi…
Villa 9 room villain Tagarades, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 600 m²
€ 2,800,000
Property Code: HPS2768 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €2.800.000. This 600 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villain triadi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
triadi, Greece
2 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,900,000
Property Code: HPS2743 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.900.0…
Villa 4 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
1 bath 225 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS2735 - Villa FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €260.000. This 225 sq. m. V…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,480,000
Property Code: HPS2692 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.480.0…
Villa 4 room villain Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath 324 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: HPS2554 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Agios Pavlos for €320.000 . This 324…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath 900 m²
€ 7,000,000
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €7.000.0…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath 450 m²
€ 1,050,000
Property Code: HPS2524 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.050.0…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Flogita, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 bath 400 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villain triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
1 bath 345 m²
€ 1,050,000
Property Code: HPS1026 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €1.050.000 . This 345 sq. m. V…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath 1 040 m²
€ 2,600,000
Property Code: HPS176 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.600.00…
Villa 4 room villain Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 bath 480 m²
€ 1,300,000
Property Code: HPS92 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €1.300.000. This 480 sq.…
Villa 9 room villain Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pentalofos, Greece
16 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villain triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,480,000
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
Villa 5 room villain Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir