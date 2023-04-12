UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Townhouse
Clear all
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first fl…
Townhouse 6 rooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 620,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourt…
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
We offer for sale a two storey maisonette of 190 sq.m in the suburbs of Thesssaloniki. The 1…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhouse
Nea Gonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
3 room townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 228 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The …
3 room townhouse
Tagarades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
1
2
