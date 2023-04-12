Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first fl…
Townhouse 6 roomsin triadi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 620,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
3 room townhousein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourt…
3 room townhousein oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhousein oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhousein oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhousein Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
3 room townhousein Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
We offer for sale a two storey maisonette of 190 sq.m in the suburbs of Thesssaloniki. The 1…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Kato Scholari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Trilofos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhousein Nea Gonia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Gonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
3 room townhousein Nea Silata, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhousein Nea Triglia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 228 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The …
3 room townhousein Tagarades, Greece
3 room townhouse
Tagarades, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
3 room townhousein Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…

