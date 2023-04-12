Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Plagiari
47
Neoi Epivates
41
Asvestochori
39
Drymos
39
Peraia
38
Agia Triada
33
Nea Michaniona
31
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
29
Show more
196 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 square meters.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki at the constru…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 490 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m in Halkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 850 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement co…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
11 Number of rooms 1 050 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floo…
8 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
11 Number of rooms 1 100 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 373,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement co…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
Housein Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 700 m²
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 1700 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer magnific…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 435 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 860,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
Housein Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 800,000
Villa for sale with an area of 240 sq.m in the suburban village of Salonik. The villa consis…
Housein Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 168 m²
€ 4,000,000
Two villas are for sale on a beautiful plot of 11.570 sq.m in the suburb of Thessaloniki. Th…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of on…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 600 square meters.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The villa con…

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir