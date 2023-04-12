UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Pool Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 square meters.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki at the constru…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
490 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m in Halkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
850 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
310 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement co…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
11 Number of rooms
1 050 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floo…
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
11 Number of rooms
1 100 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor consist…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
190 m²
€ 373,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement co…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
560 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 700 m²
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 1700 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer magnific…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
435 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 860,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 800,000
Villa for sale with an area of 240 sq.m in the suburban village of Salonik. The villa consis…
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 168 m²
€ 4,000,000
Two villas are for sale on a beautiful plot of 11.570 sq.m in the suburb of Thessaloniki. Th…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of on…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 600 square meters.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The villa con…
