Greece
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Studios
Studios for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Thessaloniki
8
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
4
Thessaloniki
3
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
1
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
1
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Nea Kallikratia
1
Pylaia Municipal Unit
1
Triandria Municipal Unit
1
Show more
Show less
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Nikisiani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
180 m²
€ 68,000
Pangaio, Nikisiani Krya Nera: For sale, partially renovated Detached House 180 sq.m. on a pl…
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
150 m²
€ 318,634
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first …
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Μaisonetta is located in the center of a popular Nikiti village in it’s old part 900 meters …
3 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gournes, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
Townhouse
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 200,000
Maisonette for sale in Profitis Ilias, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 240.000€ (Listing No …
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath
126 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS3104 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €350.000 . This 126 sq. m.…
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
-1 Floor
€ 776,671
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
