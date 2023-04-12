Seaview Studios for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale under construction Detached Maisonette with 191 sq.m plo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 156 m² 2 Floor
€ 418,207
Villa 5 room villain Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
2 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
65 m²
€ 298,719
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 65 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki regi…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 225 m² Number of floors 2
€ 587,482
Townhouse for sale with an area of 225 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS2630 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Kifisia for €135.000 . This 60 sq. …
3 room cottagein Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement co…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 63 m²
€ 182,500
Property Code: HPS3844 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €182.500 . This 63 sq. m.…
5 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
5 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3 bath 671 m²
€ 2,000,000
Property Code: HPS3332 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €2.000.000 . This 671 s…
6 room housein Filyro, Greece
6 room house
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 445 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,180,000
Center SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 445 m2, 2 Levels…

