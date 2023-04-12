Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thessaloniki
8
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
4
Thessaloniki
3
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
1
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
1
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Nea Kallikratia
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonet…
2 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 128,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
Housein Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
220 m²
€ 1,344,237
For sale plot of 4500sq.m with two houses with a total area of 220sq.m. Three floor houses, …
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 312 m²
€ 692,033
For sale beautiful villa on the southwest coast of Crete, 2 km from the city of Ierapetra. T…
3 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
200 m²
€ 323,613
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 2,688,475
This villa is a luxurious pearl overlooking the bay overlooking the city of Agios Nikolaos a…
Housein Greece, Greece
House
Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 647,225
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula, in Porto Heli. A …
2 room housein Nopigia, Greece
2 room house
Nopigia, Greece
1 bath
€ 283,000
This is a beautiful apartment for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 2 story, 80 …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Koropi, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Gra Lygia, Greece
3 room cottage
Gra Lygia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Episkopi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
5 room housein Nea Roda, Greece
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
1 bath 290 m²
€ 1,150,000
Property Code: HPS590 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €1.150.000 . This…

