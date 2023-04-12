UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Studios
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Thessaloniki
8
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
4
Thessaloniki
3
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
1
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
1
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Nea Kallikratia
1
Pylaia Municipal Unit
1
Triandria Municipal Unit
1
Show more
Show less
Studio apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonet…
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 128,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
220 m²
€ 1,344,237
For sale plot of 4500sq.m with two houses with a total area of 220sq.m. Three floor houses, …
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
312 m²
€ 692,033
For sale beautiful villa on the southwest coast of Crete, 2 km from the city of Ierapetra. T…
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
200 m²
€ 323,613
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 2,688,475
This villa is a luxurious pearl overlooking the bay overlooking the city of Agios Nikolaos a…
House
Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 647,225
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula, in Porto Heli. A …
2 room house
Nopigia, Greece
1 bath
€ 283,000
This is a beautiful apartment for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 2 story, 80 …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage
Gra Lygia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
1 bath
290 m²
€ 1,150,000
Property Code: HPS590 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €1.150.000 . This…
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map