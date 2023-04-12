Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thessaloniki
8
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
4
Thessaloniki
3
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
1
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
1
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Nea Kallikratia
1
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 53 m²
€ 106,000
Property Code: HPS3772 - Studio FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €106.000 . This 53 sq. m. Stud…
1 room studio apartmentin triadi, Greece
1 room studio apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 46 m²
€ 106,000
Property Code: HPS3647 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €106.000 . This 46 sq. m. Stu…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 36 m²
€ 100,000
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: HPS3558 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis for …
Studio apartment 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
7 bath 220 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS2920 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €350.000 . This 220 sq…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 25 m²
€ 65,000
Property Code: HPS1413 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €65.000. This 25 sq. …
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 29 m²
€ 80,000
Property Code: HPS1416 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €80.000. This 29 sq. …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 39,900
Property Code: HPS1137 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €39.900. This 20 sq. m. …
1 room studio apartmentin Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,000
Property Code: HPS1136 - Studio FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €69.000. This 52 sq. m…
1 room studio apartmentin Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 23 m²
€ 47,000
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …

