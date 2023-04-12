Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

573 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
1 room apartmentin oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
9 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms 728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
120 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
A townhouse of 400 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 4 level…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
377 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 377 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
380 m²
€ 410,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 380 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…

