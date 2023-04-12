UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Chalcedon
25
Pentalofos
22
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
20
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
18
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
17
Municipal unot of Polichni
17
Neapoli Municipal Unit
16
Triandria Municipal Unit
16
Agios Athanasios
15
Filyro
13
demos delta
12
Langadas
12
Municipal Unit of Echedoros
12
Pefka Municipal Unit
11
Lagyna
9
Kalokhori
7
Liti
6
Pefka
6
Assiros
1
demos oraiokastrou
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
525 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
258 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
133 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 133 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
410 m²
€ 800,000
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of on…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
A townhouse of 400 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 4 level…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
260 m²
€ 365,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
377 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 377 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 200 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 250 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 square meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of 3 bed…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 240 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
18
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map