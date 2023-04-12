UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Vasilika
22
Chortiatis
19
Nea Michaniona
18
Chalcedon
17
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
16
Pentalofos
15
Agios Athanasios
14
Filyro
12
Lagyna
8
Pefka Municipal Unit
8
demos delta
6
Langadas
6
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
5
Triandria Municipal Unit
4
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
3
Liti
3
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
3
Municipal unot of Polichni
3
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
2
Neapoli Municipal Unit
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
394 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
258 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
120 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
A townhouse of 400 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 4 level…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
377 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 377 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
380 m²
€ 410,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 380 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
12 Number of rooms
540 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
534 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 534 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
246 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 246 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
584 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
440 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 440 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
490 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map