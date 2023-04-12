Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

1 235 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
4 room housein triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath 332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
3 room housein Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
4 room housein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath 235 m²
€ 670,000
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
2 room housein Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
4 room housein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 260 m² -1 Floor
€ 600,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 260 m2, 3 Le…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
3 room housein Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
2 room housein Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 178,000
Detached home for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 178.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ664)…
3 room housein Sozopoli, Greece
3 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
2 bath 110 m²
€ 215,000
The maisonettes are located in Sozopoli village only 250 meters from the great sandy beach. …
Townhousein Nea Triglia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level. The prope…
1 room Cottagein Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
9 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms 728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
133 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 133 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
192 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
225 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 225 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
178 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 178 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
120 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
410 m²
€ 800,000
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of on…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…

