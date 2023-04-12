UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Houses
Houses for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
163
Trilofos
74
Panorama Municipal Unit
70
Neo Rysio
69
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
Epanomi
44
Plagiari
39
Nea Kallikratia
37
Drymos
34
Nea Triglia
31
Asvestochori
28
Peraia
27
Pylaia Municipal Unit
25
Agia Triada
24
Neoi Epivates
20
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
16
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
14
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
9
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
6
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
4
House
Clear all
1 235 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath
332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath
235 m²
€ 670,000
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
260 m²
-1 Floor
€ 600,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 260 m2, 3 Le…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
258 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
2 room house
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 178,000
Detached home for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 178.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ664)…
3 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
2 bath
110 m²
€ 215,000
The maisonettes are located in Sozopoli village only 250 meters from the great sandy beach. …
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level. The prope…
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
133 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 133 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
192 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
225 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 225 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
178 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 178 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of…
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
120 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
410 m²
€ 800,000
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of on…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
