7
Pool Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Cottage
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
