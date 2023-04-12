Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

17 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
3 room cottagein Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
1 room Cottagein Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
1 room Cottagein Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottagein Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin triadi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottagein Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
3 room cottagein Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

