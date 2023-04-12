Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 6 roomsin Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 6 roomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
Cottage 5 roomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein oikismos geoponika, Greece
3 room cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin oikismos ampelakia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
1 room Cottagein oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room Cottage
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottagein Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin triadi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottagein Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
3 room cottagein Sozopoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin triadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
3 room cottagein Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 287 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kitros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 3…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…

