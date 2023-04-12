Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalets

Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thessaloniki
2
Thessaloniki
2
Nea Kallikratia
1
Peraia
1
Chalet To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Agios Georgios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
Villa Villain Sgourokefali, Greece
Villa Villa
Sgourokefali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For salehouseof 139 sq.metersin Crete.Traditional stone built guestvilla oftwo floors with a…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 800,000
The villa is located in a popular tourist village Nikiti only 250 meters from the sea. There…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
152 m²
€ 398,293
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 152 sq.m in Attica. The second floor consists of o…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 547,652
For sale 3 - a 300 sq.m floor cottage in Halkidiki. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 9 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Athens, Greece
15 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,493,597
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Asvestochori, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asvestochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 348 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
4 room housein Chaniotis, Greece
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 160 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
Chaniotis SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 160 m2, 3 Lev…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agii Deka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
For sale 2 storey maisonette in the heart of the traditional village Agii Deka. The property…

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir