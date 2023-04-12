UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Chalets
Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Thessaloniki
2
Thessaloniki
2
Nea Kallikratia
1
Peraia
1
Chalet
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
Villa Villa
Sgourokefali, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For salehouseof 139 sq.metersin Crete.Traditional stone built guestvilla oftwo floors with a…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 800,000
The villa is located in a popular tourist village Nikiti only 250 meters from the sea. There…
2 room house
Athens, Greece
152 m²
€ 398,293
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 152 sq.m in Attica. The second floor consists of o…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 547,652
For sale 3 - a 300 sq.m floor cottage in Halkidiki. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 9 room villa
Athens, Greece
15 Number of rooms
9 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,493,597
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asvestochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 348 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
Chaniotis SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 160 m2, 3 Lev…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
For sale 2 storey maisonette in the heart of the traditional village Agii Deka. The property…
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map