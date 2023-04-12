UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
157 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
720 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale a new building consisting of 6 apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, each with 120 squar…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 130 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second floor…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
230 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 230 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second floor…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
152 m²
€ 810,000
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
194 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 950,000
For sale apartment of 194 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
103 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 570,000
For sale apartment of 103 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
136 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale apartment of 136 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 175 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
185 m²
€ 1,100,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 185 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The…
5 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
207 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale apartment of 207 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
157 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
177 m²
€ 420,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 177 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the f…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 780,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
6 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
325 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the g…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
146 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale apartment of 146 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the eighth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
213 m²
6/2 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 213 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
