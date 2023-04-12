Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
24
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
24
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
17
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
16
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
15
Neapoli Municipal Unit
15
Municipal unot of Polichni
14
Nea Michaniona
13
85 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 250 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 250 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the t…
5 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 207 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale apartment of 207 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the f…
6 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the g…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale apartment of 146 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the eighth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 213 m² 6/2 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 213 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Thessaloniki at the construction stage. The apartment is l…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m in Thessaloniki at the construction stage. The apartment is l…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 220 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale apartment of 220 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fourth floor…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 162 m²
€ 330,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 162 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor …
1 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 136,500
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 136,500
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 107 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 145,000
Area: Vardaris

