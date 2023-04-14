Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: HPS3558 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis for …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 25 m²
€ 65,000
Property Code: HPS1413 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €65.000. This 25 sq. …
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 29 m²
€ 80,000
Property Code: HPS1416 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €80.000. This 29 sq. …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 39,900
Property Code: HPS1137 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €39.900. This 20 sq. m. …

Properties features in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir