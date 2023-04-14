Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room housein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 138 m² 5 Floor
€ 420,000
Kato Toumpa SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 138 m2, 5th …
Cottage 6 roomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
3 room housein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bath 138 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3298 - House FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €420.000 . This 138 …
3 room townhousein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 4 Floor
€ 260,000
Property Code: 3-847 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €260.000 . This 172…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourt…
1 room Cottagein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
A historic building of 140 sq.m., located in the upper town of Thessaloniki, behind the Turk…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 5-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 5-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
3 room cottagein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…

