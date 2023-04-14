Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 145,000
Area: Vardaris
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 188,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 45,000
For sale Apartment of 19 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/8 Floor
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 213 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th flo…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale Apartment of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 8/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…

