Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
206 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 145 m² 5 Floor
€ 395,000
Ano Toumpa SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 61 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 31 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 28 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 83 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 38 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Two ground floor apartments for sale together (60 sq.m. and 30 sq.m.). District: Sikies
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale: 130 sqm apartment on the 7th floor (not the last) in the city center in Ermou. It …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 5/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale Apartment of 24 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 136,500
For sale Apartment of 81 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 44 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 8/1 Floor
€ 285,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale Apartment of 407 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…

Properties features in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir