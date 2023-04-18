Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

Igoumenitsa Municipality
4
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartmentsin Sivota, Greece
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartments
Sivota, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 213 m² Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Villa for sale in Sivota of Thesprotia for 900.000€ (Listing No W4065). Another propert…
Townhousein Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhousein Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhousein Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…

