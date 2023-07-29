Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale new villas with a breathtaking view of the sea. 2 of the villas have an ar…
€ 595,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sykia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Sykia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request

