  Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. The Municipality of Sithonia
  7. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

12 properties total found
Villa Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 500,000
Villa 5 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 4,500,000
Villa Villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa Villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale three-storey house in the south of the Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki. Total area …
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,200,000
Villa 2 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€ 700,000
Villa 9 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
€ 3,500,000
Villa 9 room villa in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 519,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€ 650,000
Villa 5 room villa in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request

Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Go

