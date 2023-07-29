Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 135,000
3 room townhouse in Ormos Panagias, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 445,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 320,000
Townhouse 9 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 9 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 3
For sale a maisonette with an area of 260 square meters in Sithonia. Three-level maisonette …
€ 1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vourvourou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 195,000
3 room townhouse in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 220,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 245,000
3 room townhouse in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 142,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
€ 320,000

Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

