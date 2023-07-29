Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

59 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€ 175,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€ 750,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 135,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 230,000
3 room townhouse in Ormos Panagias, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 445,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 280,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 270,000
Villa Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 420,000
Villa 4 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 206 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 330,000
Villa 5 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 4,500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 400,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 265,000
Villa Villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa Villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale three-storey house in the south of the Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki. Total area …
€ 1,000,000
3 room cottage in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room cottage
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€ 400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
€ 430,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 1,350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,200,000
Villa 2 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€ 700,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 320,000
Townhouse 9 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 9 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 3
For sale a maisonette with an area of 260 square meters in Sithonia. Three-level maisonette …
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 650,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vourvourou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 195,000
3 room townhouse in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 220,000

