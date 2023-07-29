Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 76 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 290,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 230,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€ 750,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 290,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 300,000
9 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
9 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 615 m²
Floor -1
Each villa is built on a private plot in a complex on 3 levels and consists of 5 rooms of 3 …
€ 3,000,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Floor -1
Neos Marmaras SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 185 m2, 3…
€ 399,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor -1
Townhouse is built in a private area, on a private plot in a complex on 2 levels and consist…
€ 320,000
8 room house in Nikiti, Greece
8 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Floor -1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the H…
€ 3,500,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor -1
Townhouse is built on a private plot in a complex on 3 levels and consists of 4 rooms of the…
€ 550,000
6 room house in Vourvourou, Greece
6 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
The villa is built on a private separate plot on 2 levels and consists of 7 rooms of 6 of th…
€ 1,500,000
7 room house in Nikiti, Greece
7 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 260 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE House 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 260 m2, 3 L…
€ 1,000,000
4 room house in Ormos Panagias, Greece
4 room house
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 256 m²
Floor -1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 256 m2, 3 Le…
€ 500,000
4 room house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
The villa is built on a private separate plot on 2 levels and consists of 6 rooms of 4 bedro…
€ 1,900,000
5 room house in Ormos Panagias, Greece
5 room house
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
Floor -1
Diaporos SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 400 m2, 2 Leve…
€ 3,750,000
4 room house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 1,100,000
6 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -1
Neos Marmaras SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 300 m2, 3…
€ 850,000
3 room house in Ormos Panagias, Greece
3 room house
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor -1
€ 850,000
4 room house in Vourvourou, Greece
4 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 286 m²
Floor -1
Diaporos SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 286 m2, 2 Levels, G…
€ 2,800,000
4 room house in Vourvourou, Greece
4 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor -1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 1 Bedroom, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 127 m2, 2 Lev…
€ 1,500,000
3 room house in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
Floor -1
Diaporos SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 240 m2, 2 Levels, E…
€ 3,000,000
2 room house in Vourvourou, Greece
2 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Floor -1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 105 m2, 2 Levels,…
€ 1,300,000
9 room house in Vourvourou, Greece
9 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 920 m²
Floor -1
Diaporos SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 920 m2, 2 Levels,…
€ 10,000,000
5 room house in Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 2 Levels…
€ 1,300,000
4 room house in Toroni, Greece
4 room house
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
€ 300,000
3 room house in Toroni, Greece
3 room house
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
€ 470,000
5 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
Floor -1
Tripotamos SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 255 m2, 3 Le…
€ 550,000
4 room house in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
€ 480,000
4 room house in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
€ 480,000

villas
cottages
townhouses

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
