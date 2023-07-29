UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The Municipality of Sithonia
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Nikiti
180
Neos Marmaras
53
Sykia
9
House
Clear all
128 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
3
1
1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3
1
3
For sale maisonette of 76 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 290,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4
1
3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 230,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
5
2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€ 750,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 290,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 300,000
Recommend
9 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
9
615 m²
-1
Each villa is built on a private plot in a complex on 3 levels and consists of 5 rooms of 3 …
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
185 m²
-1
Neos Marmaras SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 185 m2, 3…
€ 399,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
92 m²
-1
Townhouse is built in a private area, on a private plot in a complex on 2 levels and consist…
€ 320,000
Recommend
8 room house
Nikiti, Greece
8
400 m²
-1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the H…
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
80 m²
-1
Townhouse is built on a private plot in a complex on 3 levels and consists of 4 rooms of the…
€ 550,000
Recommend
6 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
6
250 m²
-1
The villa is built on a private separate plot on 2 levels and consists of 7 rooms of 6 of th…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
7 room house
Nikiti, Greece
7
260 m²
-1
Metamorfosi SALE House 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 260 m2, 3 L…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
4 room house
Ormos Panagias, Greece
4
256 m²
-1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 256 m2, 3 Le…
€ 500,000
Recommend
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
600 m²
-1
The villa is built on a private separate plot on 2 levels and consists of 6 rooms of 4 bedro…
€ 1,900,000
Recommend
5 room house
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
400 m²
-1
Diaporos SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 400 m2, 2 Leve…
€ 3,750,000
Recommend
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
300 m²
-1
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6
300 m²
-1
Neos Marmaras SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 300 m2, 3…
€ 850,000
Recommend
3 room house
Ormos Panagias, Greece
3
100 m²
-1
€ 850,000
Recommend
4 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
4
286 m²
-1
Diaporos SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 286 m2, 2 Levels, G…
€ 2,800,000
Recommend
4 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
4
127 m²
-1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 1 Bedroom, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 127 m2, 2 Lev…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
3 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
3
270 m²
-1
Diaporos SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 240 m2, 2 Levels, E…
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
2 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
2
105 m²
-1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 105 m2, 2 Levels,…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
9 room house
Vourvourou, Greece
10
920 m²
-1
Diaporos SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 920 m2, 2 Levels,…
€ 10,000,000
Recommend
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5
250 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 2 Levels…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
4 room house
Toroni, Greece
4
120 m²
-1
€ 300,000
Recommend
3 room house
Toroni, Greece
3
160 m²
-1
€ 470,000
Recommend
5 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5
255 m²
-1
Tripotamos SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 255 m2, 3 Le…
€ 550,000
Recommend
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4
145 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
€ 480,000
Recommend
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4
145 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
€ 480,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
villas
cottages
townhouses
Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL